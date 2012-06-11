Firms Collaborate On Plant-Based Plastic

Some of the world’s most recognizable brand owners—Coca-Cola, Ford Motor, H. J. Heinz, Nike, and Procter & Gamble—have formed the Plant PET Technology Collaborative to foster the development of 100% plant-based polyethylene terephthalate for use in packaging and fibers. The firms will research ways to make PET entirely from plants, conduct life-cycle analysis, and help to standardize terminology. Coca-Cola has been deploying its PlantBottle, which incorporates PET made from sugar-derived—rather than petroleum-based—ethylene glycol, since 2009. In December, Coca-Cola announced a collaboration with Gevo, Virent, and Avantium to come up with biobased substitutes for another PET raw material, terephthalic acid, which is still ongoing.
