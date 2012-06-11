House Passes Energy Spending Bill

The House of Representatives last week passed legislation (H.R. 5325) by a vote of 255 to 165 that would give the Department of Energy a $26.3 billion budget for fiscal 2013. That amount is $1.0 billion below the Administration’s request and $200 million less than the 2012 appropriation. The bill would reduce support for energy efficiency and renewable energy programs, as well as funding for DOE’s Office of Science. Also set for a cut is the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy. Funding for ARPA-E under H.R. 5325 would fall to $200 million, $150 million less than the Administration’s request and $75 million less than this year’s level. The bill carries a host of riders, including one that would provide $10 million to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to continue examination of the now-canceled Yucca Mountain radioactive waste repository. Another would block legislation Congress passed five years ago that mandates a phaseout of incandescent lightbulbs. The bill is unlikely to clear the Senate as written, and President Barack Obama has threatened a veto because of his opposition to several of the provisions it contains.