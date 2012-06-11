Japanese Develop Biomass Rubber

Tire producer Bridgestone and food ingredient manufacturer Ajinomoto have developed a process for making synthetic rubber with isoprene obtained from biomass. Currently, polyisoprene rubber is extracted from rubber trees or made synthetically. Ajinomoto says it has been able to produce biomass-based isoprene in its labs using a fermentation process enabled by enzymes. The two Japanese companies will decide next year whether to proceed with commercialization.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter