Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Light Releases Antibacterial NO

Material loaded with a manganese nitrosyl complex could be used to treat battlefield wounds

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This is a rendition of mesopores filled with an NO-releasing compound.
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc
A manganese nitrosyl complex lodged inside mesopores releases NO that wipes out bacteria; Mn = purple, O = red, N = blue, C = gray.
This is a ball and stick structure of manganese nitrosyl.
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc
A manganese nitrosyl complex lodged inside mesopores releases NO that wipes out bacteria; Mn = purple, O = red, N = blue, C = gray.

A porous material hosting a manganese complex that releases nitric oxide upon exposure to light could be used to kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria in wounds (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja3022736). Nitric oxide can destroy bacteria via a number of routes—for example, by oxidizing cellular DNA or lipids in the cellular membrane. These multiple pathways should prevent microbes from becoming resistant to NO-based treatments. Researchers have been exploring strategies to administer NO as an antibacterial; as a gas, the molecule has been difficult to control. Pradip K. Mascharak and colleagues at the University of California, Santa Cruz, have now harnessed a photoactive manganese nitrosyl complex developed in their lab by packing the compound inside a meso­porous aluminosilicate material. They tested the resulting powder’s bactericidal powers on an agar gel “wound” impregnated with the pernicious drug-resistant bacterium Acinetobacter baumannii. This microbe has been nicknamed “Iraqibacter” after outbreaks of infections occurred in soldiers wounded in Iraq. When exposed to visible light equivalent to that emitted on a sunny day (about 100 mW/cm2), the material rapidly releases NO, which eradicates the bacteria.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme protects bacteria from toxic gold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biodegradable emulsion eliminates biofilms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sponge Symbionts Sequester Phosphorus

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE