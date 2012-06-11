Mitsui, Sinopec Set Elastomer Venture

Mitsui Chemicals and Sinopec will spend about $315 million to build an equally owned ethylene-propylene-diene rubber (EPDM) plant at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park in Shanghai’s Caojing district. Due to come on-line in early 2014, the 75,000-metric-ton-per-year elastomer plant will use metallocene catalyst technology. EPDM is used in auto parts, electric cables, and other industrial materials. The two companies have been studying the project for the past two-and-a-half years.
