Northeast Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The 38th Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM 2012), hosted by the Rochester Section of the American Chemical Society, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 30, through Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Radisson Hotel Rochester Riverside, in New York. The theme for the meeting is “100 Years of Creating a Better Future through Chemistry.”

For more information or to register, visit nerm2012.org. Early registration ends on Sept. 6. To submit an abstract for a paper or poster, visit PACS, the ACS online submission system, at abstracts.acs.org. Abstract submission closes on Aug. 10.

The technical program will begin on Monday, Oct. 1, and will include general sessions on analytical, biological, bio­organic/medicinal, environmental, inorganic, organic, physical, and polymer chemistry.

Symposia will include “Advances in Energy & Fuel Chemistry,” with sessions on biofuels, fuel cells, and photovoltaics; “Analytical/Separation”; “Biopolymers: Biobased Polymers, their Production & Interaction with Biological Systems”; “Catalyzing the Future of Chemistry”; “Chemical Biology: Advancing Basic Science & Improving Human Health”; “Chemical Education: Training the Next Generation”; “Chemistry in Emerging Technologies”; “Environmental Chemistry: Climate Change”; “Harrison Howe Award: New Frontiers in Imaging”; “Nanostructured Materials,” with sessions on applied and basic science and spectroscopy; “NSF-Catalyzed Innovation in Undergraduate Education”; “Polymers from Renewable Resources”; “Small Chemical Businesses,” with sessions on best practices for entrepreneurs and stories of success from entrepreneurs; “Synthetic Organic Chemistry Methods across the Border,” part of an ongoing collaboration with Canadian chemists; and “Undergraduate Research.”

NERM 2012 will also feature general poster sessions and poster sessions specifically for undergraduate and graduate students.

John Texter, professor of polymer and coating technology at Eastern Michigan University, will offer a course on “Surface Modification Chemistries for Nanoparticles & Interfaces” on Sunday.

A science teacher workshop will also be held on Sunday and will include a chemical demonstration and book signing by ACS President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri.

The ACS Division of Small Chemical Businesses will offer a “Chemical Entrepreneur Small Business Symposium & Workshop” on Monday. The workshop will assist chemical entrepreneurs with legal, social, educational, legislative, regulatory, and economic aspects of their professional status.

ACS Career Services will present a Monday workshop covering job searching, résumé preparation, and effective interviewing. The ACS Division of Professional Relations will sponsor a workshop on Wednesday on “Career Skills for Successful Chemists.”

Other events at the conference will include a welcome reception on Sunday evening. Monday will feature a presidential luncheon that will be a joint event with Shakhashiri and Cathleen Crudden, president of the Canadian Society for Chemistry. Also on Monday, regional and area awards will be presented at an awards dinner at which Shakhashiri will be the guest speaker.

On Tuesday, Agilent Technologies will host a luncheon and present a seminar on “Software for Pathway-Focused Multi-Omics Analysis.” The Rochester, New Haven, and Maine Sections will celebrate their 100th anniversaries with an ice cream social. And the Harrison Howe Award dinner, lecture, and reception will honor Xiaoliang Sunney Xie, Mallinckrodt Professor of Chemistry & Chemical Biology, Harvard University, who will discuss “Life at the Single-Molecule Level.”

On Wednesday, attendees are invited to a breakfast discussion with ACS governance.

Vendors and other organizations wishing to connect with NERM 2012 attendees will be provided exhibit space in central, highly visible areas during the meeting. Vendor inquires should be directed to kschlech@brockport.edu

Special rates are available until Aug. 31 at the Radisson Hotel Rochester Riverside. Visit radisson.com/nerm to make reservations.