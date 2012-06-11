Partners Aim To Make Oncology Biosimilars

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, in India, and Merck Serono, a division of Germany’s Merck KGaA, will jointly develop generic biologic, or biosimilar, drugs. They will focus primarily on developing, manufacturing, and selling monoclonal antibodies for oncology purposes. The partners will share R&D costs and divide up worldwide commercial activities. Dr. Reddy’s will handle early product development, including Phase I clinical trials. After that, Merck Serono will assume manufacturing and development through Phase III.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter