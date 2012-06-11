Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Exactive Plus

by Science, Technology & Education Department
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Exactive Plus
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific
A photo of the Thermo Fisher Scientific Exactive Plus.
Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled an updated version of its entry-level benchtop Orbitrap instrument. The Exactive Plus, which can acquire high-resolution, accurate mass data, extends the capabilities of its predecessor with improved signal processing, ion optics, and ion transmission technologies. The Exactive Plus doubles the scan speed of the original instrument, an improvement that can be translated into either higher throughput at the original resolving power or doubled resolving power at the same throughput. The instrument can achieve a maximum resolving power of 140,000. The faster scanning speed also means that the new instrument can acquire exact mass measurements at a pace needed to keep up with fast chromatography applications. The instrument can measure ions with mass-to-charge (m/z) ratios between 50 and 6,000, which improves the analysis of intact proteins and singly charged ions. The Exactive Plus is fully upgradable in the field to the Q Exactive, a quadrupole-Orbitrap hybrid system, the next tier of the Exactive family of instruments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ASMS Instrument Roundup
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher Scientific's Orbitrap Fusion
New And Notable At ASMS 2013

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE