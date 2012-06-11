Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Uranium Complex Fuses CO To Make Furanones

Uranium triamidoamine complex stitches together CO molecules, suggesting CO polymerization might yet be possible

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A simple uranium complex not only performs the challenging but potentially industrially valuable task of fusing together two CO molecules, but the complex is readily recycled after the reaction. Chemists have had difficulty finding an efficient way to manipulate the muscly C≤O bond and coax the molecule to form oligomers, such as the dimer ethyne diolate, O–C≤C–O. And even when metal complexes have been able to do the job, they have not been recyclable. Now, Stephen T. Liddle and colleagues at the University of Nottingham, in England, report a relatively simple process involving a triamidoamine uranium(III) complex that illustrates the potential for synthesizing functionalized CO homologs (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1203417109). Under mild conditions the uranium complex forms a species containing the O–C≤C–O building block. This molecule is then treated with an organosilyl halide to form a bis(organosiloxy)acetylene, which can be converted to a furanone (shown) in a ring-closing step. In addition, triamidoamine uranium(IV) iodide forms during the reaction, making it possible to create a cycle to restore the uranium(III) complex. “The simplicity of this system suggests that catalytic CO functionalization may soon be within reach,” Liddle and coworkers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium doubles up as a catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-Enantiomer Dearomatization Tool Set For Chiral Action
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gold Doubles Down To Couple Alkynes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE