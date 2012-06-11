Advertisement

Waters' Xevo G2-S QTof

June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Xevo G2-S QTof
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Waters
A photo of the Waters Xevo G2-S QTof mass spectrometer.
Credit: Waters

Waters added two new members to its Xevo line of mass spectrometers: the Xevo G2-S Tof and theXevo G2-S QTof. Waters included its StepWave technology in both instruments, marking the first time that Waters has offered StepWave in its benchtop time-of-flight instruments. Previously available only on the Synapt G2-S and the Xevo TQ-S, StepWave incorporates an off-axis ion source design that increases transmission of ions to the mass spectrometer while simultaneously filtering out neutral molecules, improving the measurement sensitivity. The instrument stays clean for longer periods of time and requires less downtime for cleaning and maintenance. The Xevo family’s universal-source architecture gives users the option of easily interchangeable ionization sources.

