Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Assessment: NRC Report Calls For Changes To Forensic Science

by Andrea Widener
June 25, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The National Research Council’s 2009 report “Strengthening Forensic Science in the United States: A Path Forward” made several recommendations, including the following:

1) Congress should create and fund an independent federal National Institute of Forensic Science (NIFS).

2) NIFS should set standards for reporting on and testifying about forensic investigations.

3) NIFS should fund peer-reviewed research to build a scientific basis for forensic methods, including the reliability, accuracy, and uncertainty inherent in various techniques.

4) Public forensic laboratories should be removed from the control of law enforcement agencies or prosecutor’s offices and made independent, with congressional support.

5) NIFS should study sources of human error and bias in forensic investigations.

6) NIFS should work with the National Institute of Standards & Technology to establish standard tools and methods for forensic investigations then use those tools to help accredit laboratories and certify professionals.

7) Laboratory accreditation and professional certification should be mandatory.

8) Laboratories should implement quality-control procedures to identify mistakes or fraud and confirm the reliability of existing protocols.

9) NIFS should establish a national code of ethics and encourage forensic and related societies to incorporate it into their certification procedures.

10) NIFS should fund graduate education programs in fields that support forensic science.

11) States should create a system of trained and accredited medical examiners and eliminate the existing system of elected coroners, with congressional support.

12) NIFS should launch an effort to achieve nationwide compatibility among fingerprint data systems.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE