Arkema And Total Invest In France

Arkema, Total, and a Total joint venture are investing $195 million in Lacq Cluster Chimie 2030, a project meant to make France’s Lacq region an attractive place for Arkema and other firms to produce specialty and fine chemicals. Arkema makes thiochemicals in Lacq. The partners say the investment will enable extraction of the natural gas needed for another 30 years of chemical operation. The project is slated for completion next year, as Total winds down large-scale production at natural gas fields in the area. In March, Toray Industries said it will build a carbon fiber precursor plant in Lacq on land it is purchasing from Total.
