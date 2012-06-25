BMS And Scripps Join For Drug Discovery

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Scripps Research Institute have entered a five-year pact to apply novel chemistry to drug discovery and synthesis. Under the agreement, Scripps investigators will prepare synthetic intermediates and analogs for biological evaluation against BMS targets. Separately, Scripps has licensed click chemistry developed by Nobel Laureate K. Barry Sharpless to Sutro Biopharma, a South San Francisco-based firm that will use the technology to synthesize therapeutic proteins.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter