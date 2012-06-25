Belgian, Danish Firms Hike Asian Catalysts

Belgium’s Umicore and Japan’s Nippon Shokubai are forming a joint venture that will supply vehicle emissions catalysts to Japanese carmakers. Owned 60% by Umicore and 40% by Shokubai, Umicore Shokubai will be based in Himeji, Japan, where Shokubai operates a plant. Outside Japan, the venture will rely on Umicore facilities in the Americas and Europe. Aided by Japanese government subsidies, the venture will also set up an R&D center in Tokoname, Japan. Separately, Denmark’s Haldor Topsøe has agreed to purchase land for a new catalyst plant in Tianjin, China. Scheduled to open in 2014, the plant may eventually employ as many as 100 people.
