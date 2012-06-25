Beware Of PFOA

The omniphobicity written about in “Coating for Cotton Repels Oil and Water” was achieved by the well-known use of a perfluorooctyl side chain on a methacrylate polymer (C&EN, April 30, page 34). The degradation of such a polymer would lead to perfluorooctanoic acid, PFOA, which is bioaccumulative. In this regard, the reader is referred to the April 23 News of the Week article “Science panel links exposure to nonstick chemical with testicular, kidney cancers” (page 9).
By Kenneth J. Wynne
Richmond, Va
