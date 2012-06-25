Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

June 25, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 26
Lubrizol has signed an agreement to buy Lipotec, a Spanish maker of personal care active ingredients and delivery systems. The deal includes functional health ingredients for food and beverages but excludes the pharmaceutical actives and cosmetic finished products of Lipotec Group.

Synthos, a Polish synthetic rubber producer, has made a $600 million offer to buy Polish fertilizer maker Zakłady Azotowe Puławy. Synthos says the transaction will improve integration in the Polish chemical sector.

Myriant has closed a $25 million private bond placement for the construction of its 30 million-lb-per-year biobased succinic acid facility in Lake Providence, La. The plant is set to open in early 2013. The bond is backed by a Department of Agriculture loan guarantee.

Bruker and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention will evaluate Bruker’s matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI) Biotyper platform. The yearlong effort will assess use of the Biotyper as a replacement for or adjunct to traditional biochemical methods of identifying unusual pathogenic bacteria.

Universal Plastics, a maker of thermoformed plastics with about $10 million in annual sales, has been acquired by Sunil Kumar and son Jay. Sunil Kumar is the former CEO of International Specialty Products, which Ashland bought in 2011.

Life Technologies has opened a design and manufacturing facility in Singapore that will develop and produce sequencing and molecular diagnostic instruments for customers in Asia and elsewhere. It is Life Technologies’ only plant outside the U.S.

Quintiles will spend $14 million to set up its Asian regional headquarters in Shanghai’s Xuhui district. The facility will be large enough for 450 employees. The lab services supplier also signed an agreement that makes Shanghai Clinical Research Center a supplier of testing services to Quintiles’ local customers.

AstraZeneca has licensed worldwide rights to Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ R256, a small-molecule JAK inhibitor being investigated as an asthma treatment. Rigel will receive $9 million in up-front payments and near-term milestones. The collaboration could be worth up to $100 million to Rigel.

Roche and Seaside Therapeutics will collaborate on developing disease-modifying treatments for fragile X syndrome and autism disorders. Cambridge, Mass.-based Seaside will license its mGluR5 antagonists, including a candidate entering Phase II trials, exclusively to Roche, which will lead development and commercialization.

