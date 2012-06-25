Daniel Gamelin Is Inorganic Nanoscience Awardee

Daniel R. Gamelin, the Harry & Catherine Jaynne Boand Endowed Professor of Chemistry at the University of Washington, Seattle, is the winner of the 2012 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor excellence in research. The award is sponsored by the University of South Carolina NanoCenter.
Gamelin’s research involves the development of new inorganic materials with unusual electronic structures that yield desirable photophysical, photochemical, magnetic, or magneto-optical properties. His work has potential applications in semiconductor nanostructures such as quantum dot photovoltaics, light-emitting devices, spin-photonics, and bioimaging technologies.
Gamelin will receive the award, which consists of $3,000 and a plaque, in August at the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter