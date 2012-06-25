Drug Conjugates Link Merck And Ambrx

Merck & Co. and Ambrx will collaborate on the design and development of antibody-drug conjugates based on Ambrx’ site-specific conjugation technology. San Diego-based Ambrx is one of several biotech firms with technology to control where small-molecule cytotoxins can be attached to tumor-targeting antibodies (C&EN, June 18, page 12). Ambrx will receive an up-front payment of $15 million and is eligible for milestone payments of up to $288 million.
