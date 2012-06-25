Fujifilm, Lonza Boost Biotech Capabilities

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is expanding mammalian cell line and process development services and adding a multiproduct current Good Manufacturing Practices facility at its Billingham, England, site. Work has begun on a cGMP cell bank and a 1,000-L biologics plant, which will utilize single-use reactors when completed in 2013. Meanwhile, Lonza has completed construction of a cGMP clean room at its Houston site. The facility will support viral vector and viral vaccine projects at volumes up to 2,000 L. The Swiss firm entered viral manufacturing less than two years ago and says it needs to expand to support larger projects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter