Gevo, Butamax Move On Isobutyl Alcohol

Gevo has signed an agreement with the Malaysian government and Malaysian Biotechnology Corp. to build an isobutyl alcohol facility in Kertih, Malaysia, using cellulosic biomass as the feedstock. Gevo hopes to have a plant running by early 2016. It recently started up a plant in Luverne, Minn., that ferments corn sugars into isobutyl alcohol. Meanwhile, Butamax, a joint venture between DuPont and BP that competes with Gevo, has signed up four more ethanol producers that are considering retrofitting their facilities to make isobutyl alcohol using Butamax technology. Separately, a U.S. District Court judge has denied Butamax’ motion for a preliminary injunction against Gevo for infringing on its technology.
