Graduate Environmental Chemistry Awards Announced

The ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry has announced the winners of the 2012 Graduate Student Award in Environmental Chemistry.
The award is determined by students’ records in course work, evidence of research productivity, and statements from graduate faculty advisers. Winners receive a one-year membership in the division and $125 cash.
This year’s recipients are Indranil Chowdhury, University of California, Riverside; Rebecca Halvorson, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University; Yandi Hu, Washington University in St. Louis; Khanh An Huynh, Johns Hopkins University; Narumol Jariyasopit, Oregon State University; David S. Jordan, Northwestern University; Shibin Li, Texas Tech University; Prince Albert Nfodzo, University of Texas, Arlington; Veronica Okello, State University of New York, Binghamton; Rebekah Oulton, University of Iowa; MaryTheresa M. Pendergast, UCLA; Anh Pham, UC Berkeley; Charles P. Selor, UT Arlington; Ryan C. Smith, Lehigh University; Bikram Subedi, Baylor University; Tiezheng Tong, Northwestern; Jiafan Wang, Texas Tech; Xing Xie, Stanford University; Shen Zhao, SUNY Stony Brook; and Katherine Zodrow, Yale University.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter