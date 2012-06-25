Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Hip Replacement Wear And Tear

Cobalt and chromium ions, nanoparticles accumulate in tissue surrounding implants

by Bethany Halford
June 25, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Nanoparticulate debris generated when the pieces of cobalt-chromium alloy metal-on-metal hip replacements rub together has been fingered as the cause of premature failure of those devices. But precisely what metal species are getting into the tissues around these implants and causing inflammation has been something of a mystery. A team led by Alexandra E. Porter and Mary P. Ryan of Imperial College London and David W. McComb of Ohio State University has now used X-ray absorption spectroscopy and electron energy loss spectroscopy to characterize the nature of these breakdown products for the first time (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/c2cc33016d). The researchers examined tissue taken from around a failed implant and found the metal-wear products in two distinct chemical states in macrophages—the cells whose job it is to clean up debris. They noted a small amount of metallic cobalt and chromium nanoparticles, but the majority of what they observed was Cr3+ ions. What they didn’t see much of was cobalt, suggesting that much of that element had been released into the bloodstream as Co2+, which is known to be genotoxic. They believe cobalt ions are the likely culprits behind the inflammatory response.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Air-pollution-derived magnetic nanoparticles found in human brains
Iron Vacancies Dictate Magnetite’s Properties
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cardio Calcification Close-Up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE