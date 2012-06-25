Merck Serono Sets Plan For Europe

After negotiating with employees, Merck Serono has finalized its plan for consolidating operations in Europe. In Switzerland, it will close its Geneva site by mid-2013 and its Coinsins location in 2014, transferring about 750 employees and eliminating 500 jobs. The company will continue to employ about 1,000 people at three other Swiss sites. Headquarters functions in Geneva will move to Darmstadt, Germany, and manufacturing in Coinsins will move to Aubonne, Switzerland. R&D will be focused in Darmstadt, Boston, and Beijing. Merck is offering up to $38 million in support for firms started by former employees.
