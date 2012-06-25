Morley Medal To Malcolm Chisholm

Malcolm H. Chisholm, Distinguished University Professor at Ohio State University and associate director of the university’s Institute for Materials Research, is the winner of the 2012 Edward W. Morley Medal. The medal is presented by the ACS Cleveland Section in recognition of significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, and research administration and public service; outstanding service to humanity; or contributions to industrial progress in the region. The award consists of a $2,000 honorarium.
Chisholm’s research interests include coordination chemistry, organometallic and metallo-organic chemistry of the transition elements, catalysis, the chemistry of low-pressure chemical vapor deposition of thin films of metals, and the synthesis and molecular design of one-dimensional metallo-organic polymers.
