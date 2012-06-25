Overpopulation Is The Problem

With regard to “Launching A Green Economy” (C&EN, May 21, page 25): “green economy ... sustainable development ... poverty eradication ... balance social, economic, and environmental goals ... public and private ... too many stakeholders ... lack of political willpower ... no common good.” Buzzwords! RIO+20. What bunk!
The real problem is overpopulation! Currently, that number is 7 billion-plus with 9 billion-plus expected in 20 to 30 years. And the problem is not being addressed!
By Roger F. Trandell
Houston
