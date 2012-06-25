… And Plans Lysine Facility In Brazil

Evonik Industries will build a facility to produce the animal feed l-lysine in the Brazilian state of Paraná. Raw material and infrastructure for the plant will be supplied by Cargill. Evonik is also expanding a lysine plant at Cargill’s Blair, Neb., site and building a facility in Russia with a partner. All told, the company says it is investing almost $450 million to expand capacity for the fermentation-derived amino acid by 300,000 metric tons per year by 2014.
