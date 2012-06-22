Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senate Rejects Bid To Kill Mercury Regulation

EPA rule that mandates coal-fired power plants to monitor emissions remains intact, but the Senate is divided over the issue

by Jeff Johnson
June 22, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

By a 53 to 46 vote, last week the Senate rejected Sen. James M. Inhofe’s (R-Okla.) resolution to kill an EPA rule requiring coal-fired power plants to install pollution controls to reduce mercury and other toxic air emissions. Inhofe argued his resolution would “rein in an out-of-control EPA” and limit President Barack Obama’s “war on coal.”

The Inhofe vote sharply split the Senate and will likely be an election-year theme. For instance, Democratic Party senators from coal state West Virginia took opposite sides. Sen. John D. (Jay) Rockefeller IV voted no, calling the resolution a “foolish action” that hurts human health and wastes time and money that could be better spent on clean-coal investments. But Sen. Joseph Manchin III supported Inhofe, saying the regulation would “put thousands of hardworking Americans out of a job in the worst economy in generations.”

The President has pledged to veto the resolution if it makes it to his desk.

The mercury regulation is required under the 1990 Clean Air Act and is directed at old coal-fired power plants, which produce about half of the U.S.’s mercury air emissions. Industrial sources have cut mercury emissions, as have newer coal-fired power plants since the act passed with the backing of nearly all of the then-members of Congress and Republican President George H. W. Bush. For 22 years, electric utilities and the coal industry have fought the mercury provisions.

Utilities will have until 2015 to implement the mercury rule, but legislation to delay implementation until 2018 is also before the Senate, and a vote is expected shortly.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes industry-backed Affordable Clean Energy plan﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Congress Moves To Nullify Obama Regulation Of Power Plant Carbon Dioxide
White House To Present Plan For Reducing Carbon Dioxide Emissions From Coal-Fired Power Plants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE