Teri Odom Receives Akron Award

Teri W. Odom, a professor of chemistry and materials science and engineering at Northwestern University, is the recipient of the 2011 Akron Section Award, given by the ACS Akron Section to promising young industrial or academic scientists. The award consists of $1,000 and a plaque.
Odom’s research focuses on controlling materials at the 100-nm scale and investigating their size- and shape-dependent properties. Her group developed massively parallel, multiscale nanopatterning tools to generate noble-metal (plasmonic) structures that can manipulate visible light at the nanoscale. The group is focusing on multiscale, anisotropic, and three-dimensional plasmonic materials for applications in imaging, sensing, and cancer therapeutics.
