Synthesis

Three-Part Catalyst Works Like A Charm

For oxygen reduction, ternary platinum-based electrocatalyst is more active than binary systems and pure platinum

by Mitch Jacoby
June 25, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 26
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett.
The monodisperse PtCoNi particles seen in this TEM image are more active oxygen-reduction catalysts than platinum and platinum-based bimetallic alloys.
An array of grey and black dots. A scalebar reading 20 nm spans three dots.
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett.
The monodisperse PtCoNi particles seen in this TEM image are more active oxygen-reduction catalysts than platinum and platinum-based bimetallic alloys.

A three-component metal alloy mediates electrocatalytic reduction of oxygen to water more effectively than pure platinum and platinum-based bimetallic catalysts, according to a study led by researchers at Argonne National Laboratory (J. Phys. Chem. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/jz300563z). Oxygen reduction is a critical reaction in fuel cells and metal-air batteries. Nanoparticulate platinum supported on carbon is considered the best catalyst for that reaction, but kinetic factors prevent platinum from reaching its theoretical catalytic effectiveness. In addition, the metal is costly and relatively scarce. Recent investigations have focused on platinum-based bimetallic substitutes, but three-component systems have not been explored systematically. Vojislav R. Stamenkovic and coworkers prepared bimetallic and trimetallic thin films of platinum alloyed with iron, cobalt, and nickel and compared their measured electrocatalytic activities with their predicted oxygen binding energies. Guided by those results, the team synthesized supported nanoparticle catalysts of the most promising alloys. The group’s tests show that a catalyst consisting of 6-nm-diameter particles of PtCoNi (atomic ratio roughly 3:0.5:0.5) is more active for oxygen reduction than platinum-based bimetallic catalysts and four times as active as pure platinum.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

