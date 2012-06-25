Timothy Lodge Wins Minnesota Award

Timothy P. Lodge, the Distinguished McKnight University Professor of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science at the University of Minnesota, is the winner of the 2012 Minnesota Award, presented by the ACS Minnesota Section. This award, which is given every three years, honors a section member for outstanding contributions to the chemical sciences.
Lodge is being recognized for his contributions to the field of polymer science, especially in polymer dynamics and the phase behavior of block copolymers. His research involves understanding and controlling nano- and microstructures that result from combining dissimilar polymer materials in new ways.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter