Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

U.S. Team Selected For Chemistry Olympiad

Team of 4 high school students will compete in 44th International Chemistry Olympiad

by Linda Wang
June 22, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kelli Slunt
Ge (from left), Chand, Hillenbrand, and Deng will represent the U.S. at the upcoming International Chemistry Olympiad.
Jason Ge, Sidharth Chand, Christopher Hillenbrand, and James Deng
Credit: Kelli Slunt
Ge (from left), Chand, Hillenbrand, and Deng will represent the U.S. at the upcoming International Chemistry Olympiad.

The team of four high school students who will represent the U.S. at the 44th International Chemistry Olympiad to be held in the Washington, D.C., area on July 21–30 has been chosen.

The team members are Sidharth Chand of Detroit Country Day School, Beverly Hills, Mich.; James Deng of Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Conn.; Jason Ge of Westview High School, in San Diego; and Christopher Hillenbrand of Regis High School, in New York City. Timothy Lee of Arcadia High School, in California, and Andrew Guo of Scarsdale High School, in New York, will serve as alternates.

The team was assembled on June 19 at the conclusion of an intensive two-week U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad study camp organized by the American Chemical Society and held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The 20 students who participated in the camp were selected from a pool of approximately 10,000 high school students from around the country.

Head mentor Kelli Slunt, a chemistry professor at the University of Mary Washington, says she has high hopes for the team members’ performance at the international competition in July. “I am confident that all of them will medal,” she says, “but I also want them to appreciate the international friendships they’ll be able to cultivate as part of the experience.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE