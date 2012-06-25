Yinsheng Wang Receives Young Investigator Award

Yinsheng Wang, a professor of chemistry at the University of California, Riverside, has won the inaugural Chemical Research in Toxicology Young Investigator Award. It is sponsored by Chemical Research in Toxicology and awarded in collaboration with the ACS Division of Chemical Toxicology.
Wang is being honored for applying innovative chemical technologies to important toxicological problems. The award consists of a $3,000 honorarium, a plaque, and travel expenses to the fall 2012 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, where Wang will present a lecture.
