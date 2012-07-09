Bayer Will Acquire Pest Firm AgraQuest

Bayer CropScience has agreed to purchase the Davis, Calif.-based biopesticide maker AgraQuest for $425 million plus milestone payments. AgraQuest produces pesticides based on natural microorganisms. The company had sales last year of less than $100 million, but it says it has been growing at an average annual rate of more than 30%. Bayer says the purchase will make it the first crop protection company to offer a full range of seeds, traits, chemical pesticides, and biopesticides for the fruits and vegetables market.
