Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Biofuels Research Gets Federal Support

by Andrea Widener
July 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

The Obama Administration will boost its support for biofuels with a $62 million investment in research and production. The Navy, the Department of Energy, and USDA announced on July 2 that they will together put up $30 million for commercial-scale plants producing drop-in biofuels, which are fuels that can be used in existing vehicle systems without engine modifications. The federal investments require matching funds from companies that produce biofuel versions of jet or diesel fuels. In addition, DOE is providing $20 million in demonstration projects that aim to produce fuels from nonfood biomass feedstocks, waste-based materials, or algae. DOE will also provide $12 million to support eight research projects that use synthetic biology to design biological systems to better break down raw feedstocks and convert them into biofuels. “Our reliance on foreign oil is a significant military vulnerability,” says Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus. “This funding opportunity is an important step in accelerating an economically self-sufficient alternative fuels market.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LanzaJet raises $50 million for sustainable jet fuel
Biobased Firms Win Funding
U.S. Funds Four Firms For Biofuels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE