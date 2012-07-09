Biogen And Isis Join For Antisense Drug

Biogen Idec and Isis Pharmaceuticals are joining to develop an Isis antisense drug for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, the most common form of muscular dystrophy in adults. Isis’ goal is to correct the underlying defect in the dystrophia myotonica-protein kinase (DMPK) gene that causes the disease. Isis will receive $12 million and is eligible for $59 million in milestone payments. Biogen Idec has the option to license the drug from Isis at any time before the completion of Phase II clinical trials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter