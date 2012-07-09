Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Partners To Buy Amylin

Pharmaceuticals: BMS and AstraZeneca team up to acquire diabetes drug company

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Amylin
Photo of the San Diego headquarters of Amylin, a diabetes drug company.
Credit: Amylin

Bristol-Myers Squibb has agreed to pay $5.3 billion for the San Diego-based biotech firm Amylin Pharmaceuticals, which has three approved diabetes drugs. Taking into account Amylin’s debt and a payment it owes to a former diabetes partner, Eli Lilly & Co., the deal is valued at roughly $7 billion.

In a twist, AstraZeneca is a partner in the deal. After the acquisition closes, AstraZeneca will pay BMS’s Amylin unit $3.4 billion to add Amylin’s products to its existing diabetes collaboration with BMS. The big pharma firms will have an equal share in any gains or losses that emerge from the Amylin portfolio. AstraZeneca can later pay BMS another $135 million to gain an equal say in the strategic and financial fate of the diabetes collaboration.

BMS and AstraZeneca have been diabetes drug partners since early 2007, joining forces to develop saxagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, and dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor. Saxagliptin was approved in 2009 and is sold under the brand name Onglyza; dapagliflozin suffered a setback earlier this year when FDA said it needed more data to be convinced that the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Amylin
Photos of Amylin’s Byetta diabetes drug injection pen.
Credit: Amylin

Amylin’s key asset is exenatide, a peptide that mimics the blood-sugar-lowering activity of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). Amylin has sold a twice-daily injection of exenatide under the brand name Byetta since 2005. In January 2012, after many delays, Amylin gained FDA approval to sell Bydureon, a once-weekly form of exenatide. In the first quarter, the two drugs brought in roughly $127 million, a figure the big pharma firms are betting will grow significantly under their guidance.

Several companies have been eyeing Amylin since it started looking for a partner to replace Lilly. Martin Mackay, head of R&D at AstraZeneca, tells C&EN that the firm was interested in Amylin because it would add a GLP-1 program to the DPP-4 and SGLT2 portfolio, giving AstraZeneca positions in the three newest classes of diabetes treatments. “We didn’t have an internal GLP-1 program, which meant that if we wanted to play, we would have to do an external relationship,” Mackay says. “We liked what we saw in Amylin.”

After exploring several transaction structures, AstraZeneca decided that teaming with BMS would “maximize speed and efficiency,” AstraZeneca’s interim CEO, Simon Lowth, said last week on a call with investors. “It was just so obvious that working together would benefit everybody more,” Mackay added.

The deal underscores the pharmaceutical industry’s recent push to mitigate the risks of drug development as it seeks to replenish pipelines and portfolios. Both companies are trying to fill holes left by patent losses on top-selling drugs: the antipsychosis drug Sero­quel IR for Astra­Zeneca and the blood thinner Plavix for BMS.

Analysts are positive on the risk-sharing approach. “We believe the acquisition is a good strategic fit for BMS’s diabetes alliance with Astra­Zeneca, with a sound financial basis and tangible economic benefits,” Deutsche Bank analyst Barbara Ryan wrote in a note to investors.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sanofi Ends Insulin Deal With MannKind
AstraZeneca Buys Pearl Therapeutics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Troubles Peak For The Drug Industry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE