J&J Seeks Approval Of TB Drug

Janssen Research & Development, an arm of Johnson & Johnson, has filed a New Drug Application for bedaquiline, an antibiotic to be used in a combination regimen to treat multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). If approved, the diarylquinoline will be the first TB compound with a new mechanism of action in more than 40 years. Approval would also bring J&J a priority review voucher, a certificate that companies developing drugs against neglected diseases can use to speed up FDA review of another drug.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter