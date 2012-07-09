Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Ruling Sought On Rare Earths

Trade: The U.S., Europe, and Japan want WTO to settle a dispute on China’s export restrictions

by Glenn Hess
July 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ZUMA Press/Newscom
A worker in China processes yttria, a rare-earth oxide.
Photo of a worker processing yttria at a workshop in Ganzhou City.
Credit: ZUMA Press/Newscom
A worker in China processes yttria, a rare-earth oxide.

The U.S., Japan, and the European Union have asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to establish a dispute settlement panel to investigate and issue a ruling on claims that China is unfairly restricting exports of rare-earth materials, as well as tungsten and molybdenum.

The action follows a complaint the three economic powers brought to the Geneva-based trade arbiter in March. The three charge that China’s use of export duties, quotas, and other restraints on these materials violates WTO rules (C&EN, March 19, page 8).

China accounts for 97% of the world’s production of rare-earth minerals, a group of 17 chemical elements essential for making a wide array of high-tech products, including hybrid car batteries, wind turbines, cell phones, and other advanced electronics.

China also accounts for 91% of global output of tungsten, a metal used in electrical and military applications, and 36% of world production of molybdenum, a metal mainly used in the steel industry.

“It is vital that U.S. workers and manufacturers obtain the fair and equal access to raw materials like rare earths that China specifically agreed to when it joined the WTO” in 2001, says U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk.

The parties held formal talks in late April but were unable to agree on a solution. “We regret that we are left with no other choice but to solve this through litigation,” says EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht.

WTO officials have scheduled a July 10 meeting to consider the request for a dispute settlement panel. A final decision could take up to two years.

Critics say that limiting export of the materials gives China the ability to boost prices by curtailing the global supply. Kirk calls the restraints “part of a troubling industrial policy aimed at providing substantial competitive advantages for Chinese manufacturers at the expense of foreign manufacturers.”

China counters that the export restrictions are necessary to protect its environment from excessive mining and conserve an exhaustible natural resource. “We have no intention of protecting our domestic industry through trade-distorting measures,” says Ministry of Commerce spokesman Shen Danyang. China, he adds, has always abided by WTO rules.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China tariff plan slammed by chemical industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical makers call for talks to resolve trade tiff with China﻿﻿
China to dismantle export subsidy program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE