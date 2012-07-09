Solvay Licenses Wood Technology

Solvay’s Rhodia Acetow cellulose acetate unit has agreed to license a wood acetylation technology, dubbed Accoya, from the British firm Accsys Technologies. The process inserts acetyl groups into wood, making it resistant to microorganisms and reducing swelling and shrinkage. Rhodia plans to begin making the processed wood by the end of 2014. It says the new business builds on its cellulose acetate expertise. Earlier this year, Eastman Chemical, a rival to Rhodia in cellulose acetate, launched its own line of wood treated with acetylation technology.
