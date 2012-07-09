Southeastern Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The 64th Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS 2012), hosted by the society’s North Carolina Section, will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center in beautiful, historic, and lively downtown Raleigh, N.C., on Nov. 14–17. The theme of the meeting is “Catalyzing Sustainable Innovation.”
Information about registration, accommodations, and up-to-date meeting details can be found on the meeting website at sermacs2012.org. Advance registration closes on Oct. 31.
Abstracts are requested for the symposia, special conferences, and general and poster sessions. Abstracts can be submitted until Sept. 16 by clicking “Submit Abstracts” at the meeting website.
Symposia will cover “Agricultural Chemistry,” “Analytical & Process Analytical,” “Atmospheric Chemistry,” “Biochemical Technology,” “Bioinformatics,” “Chemical Biology,” “Chemical Education,” “Energy & Fuel Chemistry,” “Entrepreneurial Chemistry,” “Environmental Chemistry,” “Frontiers of Chemistry & Medicine,” “Mass Spectrometry,” “Medicinal Chemistry,” “Molecular Modeling,” “Nanotechnology,” “Natural Products,” “Nucleic Acids,” “Photochemistry,” “Polymer Chemistry,” “Project SEED & High School,” “Scanning Microscopy,” and “Toxicology.”
The program will include the Center for Solar Fuels Conference and the 41st Southeastern Magnetic Resonance Conference.
SERMACS 2012 will also feature oral and poster sessions for undergraduate, Project SEED, and high school students, as well as a graduate school fair.
The vendors exposition will offer seminars and booths showcasing a variety of products and services.
The meeting will feature ACS Short Courses, ACS Leadership Development courses, COACh workshops on negotiations, career workshops, a chemistry demonstrations workshop, and a session on grant-writing tips.
Special events will include a welcome reception featuring the NC-ACS Distinguished Speaker Award, Sci-Mix, an ice cream social with ACS governance, the Southeastern Regional Awards reception and lecture at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, and various awards luncheons.
Nominations for the ACS Stanley C. Israel Southeastern Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences are due on Aug. 3. Nominations for the E. Ann Nalley Southeastern Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, CHED’s Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the SERMACS Industrial Innovation Award are due on Sept. 3. Award nomination forms are available on the meeting website.
Hotel rooms at the Raleigh Marriott City Center are available at a special $139 rate through the meeting website.
Please join us at SERMACS 2012 for the latest advances in chemistry and sustainable innovation, served up with traditional North Carolina hospitality.
