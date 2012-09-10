Agios, Penn Make Up After Legal Fight

After resolving a legal battle, Agios Pharmaceuticals and the University of Pennsylvania are collaborating on diagnostics related to cancer metabolism. In December, Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center filed a lawsuit accusing its former scientific director, Craig B. Thompson, of hiding his role in Agios, which he cofounded in 2007. The cancer center claimed Agios is based on discoveries Thompson made there. Thompson left the center in 2010 to head the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, which was not named in the suit. Thompson, Agios, Abramson Cancer Center, and Penn have settled for undisclosed terms, and the case has been dismissed.
