Allergan Opens R&D Center In New Jersey

Allergan has opened an R&D center in Bridgewater, N.J., that it says will eventually house several hundred employees. The California-based health care firm says the center will focus on clinical development. Allergan’s decision to open the lab contrasts with lab closings in New Jersey by drug companies such as Roche, Merck & Co., and Pfizer. Allergan CEO David E. I. Pyott told guests who gathered for an opening event that his firm expects to spend more than $1 billion on R&D in 2013.
