For Director-At-Large: Carol A. Duane

Duane [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Carol Duane

Northeastern Ohio Section. D&D Consultants of Mentor, Mentor, Ohio

Academic record: University of Washington, B.A., 1962; Ohio State University, M.S., 1964; University of Illinois, Ph.D. coursework, 1967

Honors: Shirley B. Radding Award, Santa Clara Valley Section, ACS, 2011; ACS Fellow, 2010; Phi Beta Kappa; Iota Sigma Pi

Professional positions (for past 10 years): D&D Consultants of Mentor, president, 2002– ; Cleveland Engineering Society, executive director, 2005–07; NeoBio Corp., executive director, 2004–05; Ricerca, LLC (formerly Ricerca Inc.), director, Marketing & Business Alliances, 1998–2002

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Public Relations & Communications, 2012–14, committee associate, 2011; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 2005–10, vice chair, 2009–10; Board Oversight Group, 2005–09, cochair, 2006–09; Committee on Committees, 1999–2004, chair, 2004; Council Policy Committee, (nonvoting), 2004; Committee on Membership Affairs, 1993–98; Committee on Publications, committee associate, 1997; Committee on Divisional Activities, 1986–92; committee associate, 1985; Women Chemists Committee, 1990–92; committee associate, 1989; Leadership Advisory Board, 2011–13, chair, Marketing Subcommittee, 2011–13; Board Task Force on Program Review, 2005; Task Force on Committee Enhancement, 2002–04; Task Force on Chair/Staff Liaison Interactions, 2004, chair, 2004; Task Force on Committee Financial Issues, 2004; Task Force on Industrial Chemists Pipeline, 1999–2003, chair, 1999–2002; Task Force on Participation in ACS Governance by Minorities, 1999–2001; Task Force on Member Retention, 1994–98

Service in ACS offices:Northeastern Ohio Section: councilor, 1982–2014; alternate councilor, 1981–82. Division of Business Development & Management: past-chair, 2012, chair, 2011, chair-elect, 2010, webmaster, 2011. Division of Chemical Information: chair, 1997, nominating committee chair, 1998, program committee chair, 1985–88

Member: Member of ACS since 1981. Mentor Public Library, Long Range Planning Committee, 1998–99; Industrial Technical Information Managers Group, 1984–91; Association of Independent Information Professionals, 1988–90; Chemical Structure Association, 1986–92; ASTM Committee E-49; Chemical Notation Association, publicity chair, newsletter editor, chair-elect, chair, past-chair, 1981–86. ACS Divisions: Chemical Information, Business Development & Management, Professional Relations, Small Chemical Businesses

Related activities: ACS Leadership Development System Courses (four), certified facilitator; ACS LDS Strategic Planning Retreat, facilitator; National meeting symposium organizer, “Chemistry at the Interfaces,” 2012; “Chemistry Plus [Business] = Opportunity, 2011”; “Chemistry: The Future-Proof Profession,” 2010; Cleveland State University, College of Engineering Visiting Committee, 2006–12; Partners in Science Excellence, Executive Board, 1989–99; ISK Americas TechExchange, chair, 1995–96; “Biotechnology Information,” national meeting symposium chair, 1989; Central Regional Meeting Symposium, chair; “Chemical Online Searching: Maximizing the Effectiveness,” 1989, “Internet Sources and Tools,” 1998

DUANE’S STATEMENT

When a nonchemist colleague asked why I would run for the ACS Board of Directors, it made me pause a moment to consider my answer. Certainly I might say it is a huge honor to be asked to be a candidate, to be thought of as someone who could be a member of the top governance group of such an influential organization—one that could make paradigm-shifting impacts on global challenges. It’s also a wonderful chance to give back to the professional society that has kept me abreast of state-of-the-art advances in my field that I needed for my career, that provided a phenomenal network of mentors and colleagues, and that has given me so many opportunities to build leadership skills and put them into practice.

I have served as a volunteer in ACS for many years. I have been the Northeastern Ohio Local Section councilor for 25-plus years; served on various national governance committees, work groups, and task forces; led the executive teams of two technical divisions; and am a trained and certified facilitator for three leadership skills courses, the Extraordinary Leaders Workshop, and the new facilitated strategic planning retreats for ACS subunits. In these roles, I promoted chemists and the profession of chemistry, pushed for the adoption of innovative ideas and technologies, successfully championed the establishment of our unique ACS Leadership Development System, and showed how being a chemist makes for career resilience and success.

I value the society’s stewardship of chemical information, advocacy of science-based decision making, and promotion of the public understanding of chemistry and its practitioners. My priorities as a director will be developing chemists as leaders, showcasing our technical divisions, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurialism for successful careers.

Chemists as Leaders—Current thinking recognizes that leaders are created not born. I feel that chemists have an inherent advantage in this process. Chemists’ inquisitive nature, innovative thinking, and technical knowledge already make us naturals at finding solutions and taking initiative. Adding leadership competencies can readily result in our becoming leaders. As ACS members, we are fortunate to have both a system to build leadership capabilities and an abundance of volunteer opportunities where we can practice those skills. As a Leadership Advisory Board member for the ACS Leadership Development System, I have been encouraging and will continue to encourage members to take advantage of this valuable resource and will work on developing next-generation enhancements.

Networks and Knowledge—The technical divisions are a phenomenal resource for making professional connections, expanding our knowledge, or exploring different technical fields. Their members’ enthusiastic and dedicated efforts provide forums for the research and discoveries in their specialty and establish communities of practice and opportunities for collaboration. Division collegial networks and programming were key to my career advancement and the successes of entrepreneurial ventures. I intend to promote even greater visibility and recognition of the value of these member communities and forums.

Career Flexibility—“Chemistry Plus” is a symposium series I initiated for the Division of Business Development & Management (BMGT) that highlights the careers of chemists who have coalesced their technical skills and acumen with other disciplines to formulate successful career paths. The theme was chosen to be utilized in collaboration with other technical divisions as the best source for support of career flexibility, providing the means to stay up-to-date in their discipline and providing incomparable networking. Entrepreneurial ventures also offer wonderful career routes where chemists can excel. ACS provides a wide variety of resources ranging from webinars and programming on starting a business to mentoring networks and advisers. The Chemical Entrepreneurship Council (CEC) is a grassroots coalition founded by BMGT and other like-minded divisions and committees to encourage chemists venturing into the world of innovative start-ups. I expect to continue and expand efforts such as these that show that chemistry is a fantastic foundation for career success.