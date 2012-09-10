For Director-At-Large: Ingrid Montes

Montes [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Ingrid Montes

Puerto Rico Section. University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, San Juan, P.R.

Academic record: University of Puerto Rico, B.S., 1980; Ph.D., 1985

Honors: ACS Volunteer Service Award, 2012; ACS Fellow, 2010; International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry Fellow, 2006; Igaravidez Award, ACS Puerto Rico Section, 2006; Salute to Excellence Award, Committee on Community Activities, National Chemistry Week coordinator for 10 years, 2004; Chemical Education Award, ACS Puerto Rico Section, 1999; Academic Excellence & Productivity Award, University of Puerto Rico, 1997

Professional positions (for past 10 years): University of Puerto Rico, professor, 1998– ; Pre-MARC program coordinator, 1992–

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Committees, 2010–12; Committee on Education, 2001–09; Committee on Community Activities, 2004–09, chair, 2007–09; Journal of Chemical Education, Editorial Advisory Board, 2010– ; National Chemistry Week Task Force, 1999–2004; ChemMatters magazine, Advisory Board, 2006–09, chair, 2007–09; Task Force on Undergraduate Education, 1999–2001

Service in ACS offices:Puerto Rico Section: councilor, 1999–2013, chair, 2011, 2003, 1995, chair-elect, 2010, 2002, 1994, treasurer, 1998; alternate councilor, 1996–97; secretary, 1992–93; Student’s Chapter, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, faculty adviser, 1989– ; National Chemistry Week coordinator for 20 years and Chemists Celebrate Earth Day coordinator for five years. Chemical Education Division: National Meetings Program Committee, 2002–08; Long-Range Planning Committee, 2004– , chair, 2010– ; ACS Fall National Meeting, program cochair, 2007. Southeast Regional Meeting, general chair, 2009; Theme Team for the International Year of Chemistry celebration, chair, 2011, representative of ACS at the IUPAC 2011 Organizing Committee

Member: Member of ACS since 1980. International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education, Professional Relations

Related activities: Project “Are Women Still Underrepresented in Science?” ACS Challenge Grant for the 2011 IUPAC World Congress, organizer; nominated for the 2009 U.S. Professors of the Year program sponsored by CASE; nominated for the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) 2009 Inspire Integrity Award; published 18 journal articles and a laboratory textbook

MONTES’ STATEMENT

The American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society, has always promoted the excellence of our profession. The ACS Strategic Plan for 2012 & Beyond identifies areas that could be transformed and revitalized. Let us take up the challenges of these difficult times to lead our profession worldwide as a “global scientific community,” to expand benefits to our members, to promote networking and interdisciplinary collaboration, and to increase our visibility. I am committed to working closely with the board of directors, committees, local sections, divisions and all members of our society to fully support the implementation of the strategic plan.

Education has always been a priority for me. ACS has demonstrated strong leadership at all levels in this area and has set very high standards of quality and excellence. Through high-quality journals and publications, mobile apps, access to online presentations at national meetings, selection of important topics on webinars, timely short courses, etc., ACS promotes scientific literacy and keeps the global scientific community informed of cutting-edge discoveries. At the K–12 level, it also provides materials and resources that promote excellence in education. ACS should continue setting the standard, seek opportunities such as the ACS-Hach High School Chemistry program, and provide alternatives to improve teacher preparation to foster and implement new approaches to advance the quality of education at all levels. At the same time it is important to support programs such as chemistry clubs and Project SEED to provide students with opportunities to develop scientific and general intellectual skills. Another challenge is to educate the next generations in sustainability and green chemistry.

An additional aspect of education that is very important to me is “informal education.” ACS has very robust and well-respected programs to promote informal education in the classroom, such as the Kids & Chemistry program, and outreach programs such as National Chemistry Week and Chemists Celebrate Earth Day. Outreach is an essential tool to connect chemists with their communities, to improve public perception of the profession, and to motivate young people. The International Year of Chemistry was a special and successful year for ACS members who reached out to the public to share their various demonstrations and educational resources. ACS supported these opportunities, and because we already have experience and expertise, we should pursue future opportunities to take the lead.

Conscious of the global changes and challenges we face with careers and jobs, ACS is already committed to advancing and enriching member careers through the ACS Entrepreneurial Initiative program. We should continue to seek new and more comprehensive opportunities to increase the competitiveness in the chemical enterprise. It is important to support initiatives that provide training for entrepreneurs. Moreover, it is also important to continue identifying and establishing interdisciplinary collaborations to ensure the development and strengthening of other fundamental skills to guarantee success.

ACS’s century-long leadership in the chemical sciences in the U.S. has broadened to include close, collaborative relationships with international and multidisciplinary scientific professional societies. We should use these ties to explore ideas to expand and strengthen efforts to address global challenges in research, technology, education, and industry.

Support by the volunteer members has always been ACS’s “crown jewel.” This is a service that has always been recognized and appreciated by ACS administration, staff, and the membership. Member dedication, enthusiasm, and support of ACS programs and activities have always been outstanding. ACS should continue identifying more ways to foster development of leadership skills such as the Leadership Institute. We should also continue supporting and identifying opportunities to develop student members into a new cadre of future leaders and highly skilled chemistry professionals.

ACS already has in place initiatives to communicate chemistry’s value like the Chemistry Ambassadors program, ACS Network to foster interactions between members and beyond, and Act4Chemistry network to communicate to Congress the need to support science education and research. I fully support these networks, and I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that every ACS member joins these efforts to increase our visibility in Congress and in the general community.

Another important value for ACS is diversity and inclusion. Diversity is increasing in our society, and we should identify the new needs and desires engendered by this population and provide means for their support. As a representative of a minority population, my commitment is to work to identify these needs and to work for the benefit of all ACS members. I would be honored by your support to become a director-at-large.