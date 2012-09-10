Dow Rearranges Top Leadership

Dow Chemical is making a series of top management changes that CEO Andrew N. Liveris says will make the company more nimble in responding to the marketplace. The firm is abandoning its 11-member executive leadership committee and replacing it with a five-member executive committee. In addition to Liveris, the committee members are James R. Fitterling, who will oversee feedstocks, performance plastics, Asia, and Latin America; Joseph E. Harlan, who will be in charge of chemicals, energy, and performance materials; Howard I. Ungerleider, who will lead Dow Advanced Materials; and William H. Weideman, who will lead finance, corporate development, and Dow AgroSciences. “Moving forward, we will have less structure at the top of the company with more deployment and implementation in the markets and out in the field,” Liveris says. In late August, Jerome A. Peribere left as head of Dow Advanced Materials to become CEO of Sealed Air.
