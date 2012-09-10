Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Fast Fluorescent Probes Detect TB

Fluorogenic complexes quickly detect tuberculosis in sputum, which could improve diagnostic testing in developing regions

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A fluorogenic probe highly specific for an enzyme produced by the tuberculosis bacterium permits detection of the pathogen at low levels in unprocessed human sputum in less than 10 minutes, scientists at Stanford University, Texas A&M University, and Global BioDiagnostics report (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1435). Stanford’s Jianghong Rao and coworkers created a family of molecular probes that serve as substrates for the TB enzyme BlaC. The enzyme catalyzes the hydrolysis of β-lactams, including cephalosporins that aren’t susceptible to all lactamases. The probes consist of a fluorescent dye attached to a cephalosporin anchor. When BlaC hydrolyzes the probe to liberate the dye, the dye can be detected with simple equipment. The best probe (shown) is 1,000-fold more active with TB-specific BlaC than with β-lactamases common to gram-negative bacteria, which can give rise to false-positive diagnoses. “In most of the world, TB diagnosis is still done using very primitive technology,” notes Clifton E. Barry III, a TB researcher at the National Institutes of Health. “While the new probes and the technology are beautiful work, the actual utility of this in the real world is likely to be minimal for the foreseeable future.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE