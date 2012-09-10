Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Late-Night Nitrates Produce Aerosols

Nighttime chemistry is important for particles involved in air quality, weather, and climate

by Jyllian Kemsley
September 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sally Pusede/UC Berkeley
Measurements taken at a field site in Bakersfield demonstrate the importance of nitrate radicals in aerosol formation.
Photo of measurements at a field site in Bakersfield demonstrate the importance of nitrate radicals in aerosol formation.
Credit: Sally Pusede/UC Berkeley
Measurements taken at a field site in Bakersfield demonstrate the importance of nitrate radicals in aerosol formation.

Nitrate radical chemistry taking place during the wee hours can drive atmospheric aerosol formation, according to a report published in Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.1221520). So-called secondary organic aerosols that form in the atmosphere when oxidized organic compounds condense can affect air quality, weather, and climate. Laboratory experiments previously predicted that the chemistry of nitrogen oxides, which produce nitrate radicals, would affect secondary aerosol formation. But the effect had not been observed in nature. A research group led by Ronald C. Cohen of the University of California, Berkeley, tracked the organic nitrate content of particles in Bakersfield, Calif., and found that nitrate radicals led to 27 to 40% of nighttime aerosol growth. And that’s just tracking the nitrate group, Cohen says. “It’s reasonable to assume that there’s a parallel path that doesn’t keep the nitrate attached, so everything at night might be from nitrate radicals,” he adds. Cohen suggests that emissions controls on nitrogen oxides will reduce aerosol formation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Water Helps Form Ammonium Bisulfate Salt In Air
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fiery Origin Of Climate-Warming Aerosols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atmospheric Nitrous Acid Chemistry Questioned

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE