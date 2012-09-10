Mitsui, Idemitsu Plan Japanese Streamlining

Mitsui Chemicals and Idemitsu Kosan are scaling back their Chiba Chemicals Manufacturing joint venture in response to overseas competition. The venture, Japan’s largest petrochemical producer, is closing two polypropylene plants and one high-density polyethylene plant in Chiba, Japan. It will modify its two ethylene plants to allow for high production efficiency at low operating rates and will continue shifting its product slate to higher value-added products. Mitsui says the changes are necessary because of an influx of petrochemical imports and a decline in exports.
