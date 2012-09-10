Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Purchasers: One Company’s Experience With PFC Materials

by Cheryl Hogue
September 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Products containing long-chain perfluorinated chemicals impurities are creating uneven competition in the world marketplace for businesses that purchase materials made with PFCs to manufacture products, according to Toray Fluorofibers America. The Decatur, Ala., firm manufactures Teflon-branded polytetrafluoroethylene under a license from DuPont. It voluntarily stopped using raw materials that contain PFOA as of January 2011, company spokeswoman Kristy Terry tells C&EN.

Arthur R. Nelson, president and chief executive officer of Toray Fluorofibers, told EPA in a July 17 letter that the company had received offers from Chinese vendors to supply it with fluoropolymer dispersions. The firm uses these dispersions as a raw material to make fibers used in yarns, filters, and apparel. The offers, Nelson writes, were “significantly below the market price” of suppliers voluntarily eliminating long-chain PFCs from their products and emissions.

According to Nelson, when Toray Fluorofibers asked the seller about the material’s PFOA content, the vendor said “it was so low as to be barely detectable.” When the company purchased a sample and had it analyzed, the results showed that it contained a significant amount of PFOA—between 3,200 and 3,700 ppm, he says.

“These materials and articles made from them are being offered in the U.S. at prices that reflect the lower manufacturing costs of not complying with the voluntary stewardship program,” Nelson writes. This market situation is creating a competitive burden for his company, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow raises outlook for first quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA removing two PFAS from list of safer ingredients
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Specially treated plastic containers may spread PFAS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE