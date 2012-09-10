Advertisement

Scenes From The American Chemical Society Meeting In Philadelphia

by Linda Wang
September 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 37
Photos are from the 244th ACS national meeting, which was held in Philadelphia on Aug. 19–23. Additional photos can be viewed at http://cenm.ag/philly244.

ACS 2013 President Marinda Li Wu (from left), 2012 President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, and 2011 President Nancy B. Jackson pose at the open board of directors meeting.

The Younger Chemists Committee Fun Run takes participants past several of Philly’s landmarks, including Love Park.

Kevin Romero, a Project SEED participant and a student at Union City High School in New Jersey, explains his research to a passerby during Sci-Mix.

Claire Jarvis of the U.K. pins the location of her research activities on a map in the International Lounge hosted by the Committee on International Activities.

ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs and ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr. at the board’s reception and dinner for former presidents and board chairs.

Robert S. Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT, delivers The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture.

Kids produce oxygen gas in a bag using yeast and hydrogen peroxide during the Presidential Outreach Event at the Franklin Institute.

Shakhashiri looks on as a boy observes bubbles forming during a pencil electrolysis activity at the Presidential Outreach Event.

Expo attendees learn about new ACS member benefits offered by the Publications Division and get candy at the ACS booth.

Luis A. Echegoyen (left) and Thomas J. Barton, candidates for 2013 ACS president-elect, take time out while greeting visitors at the expo.

Yi-Ann Lii (center), an undergraduate chemistry major at Ohio State University, and parents Sue Wang (left) and Kwang-Hwa Lii—both inorganic chemists—get their family portrait on a mock cover of C&EN.

Henry F. (Hank) Whalen Jr. (left), a past chair of the ACS Board of Directors, and ACS Past-President Eli M. Pearce pose during the board’s reception and dinner for former presidents and board chairs.

Carroll (left) presents C&EN Editor-in-Chief Rudy M. Baum with a board resolution honoring Baum’s 36 years of service to the society; he retires this month.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

